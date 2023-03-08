Running cop discovers attempted murder victim

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cop based in Mazowe allegedly found an unidentified man lying unconscious with a deep cut on the head while he was on his morning road run on Monday.The police officer, McLouis Nderi helped the man to Mazowe police station where a report was made before he was ferried to Concession hospital for treatment.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.Investigations are still in progress and no relatives of the injured are yet known.