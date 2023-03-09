Zanu-PF Politburo meets

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF will hold an ordinary session of the Politburo today, Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa has said.In a statement, Mutsvangwa said the meeting will be held at the Zanu-PF headquarters with deputy secretaries also expected to attend."The Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary session of the Politburo to be held on Thursday, 09 March 2023 at the home of the people's revolution, Zanu-PF headquarters commencing loam. Please be advised that deputies should also attend"All members should be seated by 09:45am sharp," he said.