2 sisters die in house inferno

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO sisters were burnt to death when a house they were sleeping in caught fire in the Vhembe-view suburb yesterday.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and police are investigating the matter.It is reported that tragedy struck when the Chapasuka sisters were sleeping in their rented house at around 1AM.The fire was noticed by neighbours who rushed to the scene and extinguished it but unfortunately the two had succumbed to the burns.The police officer commanding Beitbridge District, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident last night.He identified the deceased as Everjoy Chapasuka (30) and Sandra Chapasuka whose age is not known at this stage, who were biological sisters.The two women, he said, were staying with Phillani Mkothamo who is married to one of them."We are still investigating the matter," said Chief Supt Nyongo."However, initial indications are that on March 7 at around 2000 hours, Mkothamo left the two women at home and went to Mashavire Business Centre. Later on the following morning around 0045 hours, a neighbour who was bathing at his house heard an explosion."Chief Supt Nyongo said the neighbour went to investigate the source of the explosion.He noticed flames coming out of the now deceased's cottage and called on other neighbours to put out the fire."The matter was also reported to the police who also alerted the Beitbridge Fire Brigade which swiftly responded.The fire was eventfully put out in the room where the two women had been sleeping but unfortunately the two had died," he said.The door to the room was completely burnt and the roof to the room had caved in.He said the two women's remains were found lying in corner of the room and they had been burnt beyond recognition."Further investigations into the matter are underway," he said.When our news crew arrived at the scene they were met with distraught faces of neighbours who were consoling Mr Mkothamo.The police had also cordoned the scene awaiting the arrival of forensic experts.The incident comes a few weeks after a raging fire destroyed theatre equipment and infrastructure worth an estimated US$3,5 million at the Beitbridge district referral hospital.