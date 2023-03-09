Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Judiciary, security agents top in rights violations'

by Staff reporter
09 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE has recorded 2 683 cases of human rights violations against human rights defenders, mainly perpetrated by State security agents and the Judiciary, human rights organisations have said.

In a latest report titled Communiqué Attacks on Human Rights Defenders in the Sadc Region, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, in partnership with Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, said the Zanu-PF regime was weaponising the justice system to target human rights defenders.

"Southern Africa is always witnessing an alarming increase in the judicial, physical harassment of human rights defenders and the enactment of restrictive legislation as tools to silence them, and pressure them into discontinuing their legitimate activities. In 2022 alone, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum recorded 2 683 cases of violations against human rights defenders (HRDs). This includes assaults, abductions, verbal threats, arbitrary arrests, detentions and prosecutions," the report read.

"These acts have been accompanied by the undermining of the independence of the Judiciary and other public institutions meant to ensure democratic principles and the rule of law.

"The State has particularly weaponised its criminal justice system to target HRDs by subjecting them to prolonged pre-trial detention without access to bail, and malicious and lengthy prosecutions. This includes the case of Zimbabwean opposition Member of Parliament Job Sikhala who was arrested in June 2022 after attending the funeral of opposition political activist, Moreblessing Ali, who was found mutilated and murdered, after going missing for three weeks."

Sikhala has now clocked nearly nine months in pre-trial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

The organisations said cases against human rights defenders were likely to increase as the country gears towards elections, a move which is going to further shrink civic space.

"This has been the trend in the past election cycles. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has openly threatened government critics, independent civil society organisations, including legal and medical organisations providing services to victims of human rights violations, as well as members of opposition parties. In cases of violations of the right to life, to be free from arbitrary detention and cruel and inhumane treatment, there has been little to no accountability, breeding a culture of impunity and lawlessness," the report said.

They called on Zimbabwe to protect and fulfil her human rights obligations under the Sadc Treaty and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

In response to allegations that the Judiciary was committing human rights violations, Judicial Service Commission spokesperson Daniel Nemukuyu said: "Judicial officers deal with cases that are brought before them. The courts do not decide who should be arrested or not."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 932 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1106 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4161 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3684 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1779 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 590 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 452 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 895 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 315 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days