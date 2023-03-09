Govt introduces digital route permits for public service buses

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has introduced digital route permits for public service buses to help law enforcement agents verify their operating permits as well validate passenger insurance cover.In a statement issued on Tuesday, Transport minister Felix Mhona said the digital permits were integrated with insurance companies and issued in terms of section 12 of the Road Motor Transportation Act."The permit, which has enhanced security features and counterfeit deterrence measures, has a digitally signed barcode which is readable by any mobile phone," Mhona said."In that regard, it is now easy for traffic law enforcement agents to verify and validate the authenticity of permits. Further, the new ICT system for processing this route permit is fully integrated with the Central Vehicle Registry to validate vehicle licensing and registration details."Mhona added: "This will enhance the ease of doing business for bus operators, who will enjoy the convenience of reduced waiting times when they apply for the new route permit issued at our road motor transportation offices situated in all the provincial centres across the country."From a transport planning perspective, this new system will enhance our capacity to monitor the supply of buses on all routes with a view to avoid route over-saturation, thereby regulating competition in the passenger transport sector."Police last month warned passenger transporters to stick to their route permits and timetables or face heavy penalties.