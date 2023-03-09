3 minors drown while swimming

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Three boys from Mpofu family in Fallow Fields Resettlement Plot 40, Gweru drowned at 4 pm on Saturday while swimming in Musango River.They were all pupils at Rowview Primary School and the two Mpofu brothers were buried at the Mpofu homestead on Monday, while Marega was buried in Gweru.Emmanuel Mahoko, the Midlands Police spokesperson confirmed the incident to The Mirror and urged members of the public to desist from leaving juveniles and vulnerable unattended.The deceased's uncle Peter Mangare said the three left home in the company other boys to bath in Musango River at 4 pm. The boys are Tatenda Marega (13), Abel Mpofu (10) and Mulamuli Mpofu (8) ."The deceased are my daughter's kids and I am the one who retrieved them from the river after a group of villagers failed to. They departed home going for bathing and after an hour the other three minors who were not able to enter the river came back home saying that their brothers jumped into the river but did not return. Villagers searched but they did not get anyone," said Mangare."We spent the whole night searching only to get the bodies the following morning. The river is not even deep but it's only that they failed to swim. One of the deceased already had his lower lip and his private parts eaten by crab," he added.Their mother Sallispancia Mangare could not talk to the media.