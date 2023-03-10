Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC lists 5 000 centres for registration

by Staff reporter
10 Mar 2023 at 05:15hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has listed nearly 5 000 centres where citizens who are eligible to vote can visit to register during the mobile biometric voter registration which begins on Sunday ahead of this year's harmonised elections with Bulawayo having 71 centres.

The mobile voter registration exercise ends on March 21. A total of 4 474 have been identified for the programme.

ZEC yesterday released a schedule detailing where its team will be deployed during the programme.

At least 5,8 million citizens have registered to vote and ZEC will be conducting the last round of mobile voter registration before the elections.

President Mnangagwa recently announced that he will soon proclaim the election date following last month's gazetting of the new delimitation report.

In a statement, ZEC acting chief elections officer Mrs Jane Chigidji said the new mobile registration centres also identify the renamed constituencies.

"It is hereby notified for general information that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will be carrying out a mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise from 12 March to 21 March 2023 in preparation for the Harmonised Elections," she said.

Mrs Chigidji said the registration programme will run from 7am to 5pm during that period.

She said the public should present a national identity card (metal, plastic or waiting pass with the holder's picture when going to register.

A valid Zimbabwean passport can also be presented as an alternative to ID cards.

Mrs Chigidji said proof of residence is another requirement that is needed when individuals visit registration centres.

"Only Zimbabwean citizens who are 18 years and above qualify to register. Please note that the category of persons whose national IDs are inscribed ‘ALIEN' eligible to register should have long birth certificates indicating they were born in or outside Zimbabwe," she said.

"But, the birth certificates should indicate that one of their parents are citizens of Zimbabwe or they were born in Zimbabwe, and one or both of their parents are citizens of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) country, and that they were ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe on the day of the publication of the Constitution on 22 May 2013."

Political parties and civil society organisations urged members of the public to register to vote.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South vice chairman Albert Nguluvhe said the party will take advantage of the mobile voter registration exercise to mobilise the public to register to vote.

He said the elections give citizens an opportunity to elect their leaders and exercise democratic rights.

"Elections are meant to allow people to elect those who are going to represent them. You need to have a representative otherwise who will represent your wishes. If you don't select them yourself, who do you think will," he said.

Nguluvhe said individuals who do not participate in electoral processes are fond of complaining yet they can get their views heard through voting.

"You want to blame someone because they have elected someone, why can't you elect your leaders. We fought for democracy so that people can express their wishes," he said.

"MPs are servants of the people, they are sent by the people to go and represent them and they must come back to the people and give them feedback. So, people should participate in electoral processes and it starts with registering to vote."

Nguluvhe said there might be a need for ZEC to work closely with the Civil Registry Department so that members of the public can obtain national documents which are a precursor before they register to vote.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Witness Dube said citizens' participation in electoral processes is critical as it allows them to determine their political destiny.

"We want to encourage the general populace to register to vote as there is much to gain through voting. Those who are eligible should go and vote so that they can decide the policy direction that is adopted by the country and choose their leaders," he said.

"By participating in the electoral process, they will be exercising their electoral processes."

Mr Dube said MDC-T will soon embark on a voter registration campaign to encourage party members to register to vote.

He noted that despite ZEC conducting several mobile voter registration blitz, the figures of registered voters have not significantly improved from the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Civil society organisations under the banner Ekhaya Vote have welcomed the Zec voter registration blitz.

Ekhaya Vote spokesperson Mr Nkosikhona Dibiti said Zec provincial and district offices are located several kilometre away from communities resulting in people being hesitant to register."Prior to the announcement of the mobile voter registration blitz we were now even shuttling people to ZEC offices so that they can register to vote. We, therefore, welcome the mobile voter registration exercise," he said.

"In our conversation with ZEC, we encouraged it to use this process to even educate the public about the recent gazette delimitation exercise which has led to new boundaries and new constituencies."

Mr Dibiti said they will closely work with ZEC in raising awareness about the exercise.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 426 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1582 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 775 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1106 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4162 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3684 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1779 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 571 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 590 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 452 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 895 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 465 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 315 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days