Hungry man stones friend over sadza

by Simbarashe Sithole in Mazowe

There was drama at Mazowe (Jumbo) mine where Jameson Hwingwiri (20) stoned his friend over a sadza dispute.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday where Hwingwiri appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.The state alleged on February 8 Hwingwiri approached his friend Tinashe Nhira who was eating his plate of sadza at Jumbo mine.The hungry Hwingwiri started to eat the same sadza without washing his hands.He was denied access to the plate and he became furious thereby stoning his friend on the cheek.Nhira sustained a deep cut on the cheek and which resulted in the arrest of Hwingwiri.The matter continues on March 23 since the accused was granted $15 000 bail.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354