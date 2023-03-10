Man rapes mother's cow

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A notorious Mutoko man was allegedly caught raping his mother's cow two times in a kraal.William Mazhindu (23) is facing bestiality charges and is expected in court soon.According to state papers sometime in July last year Mazhindu was caught red handed by his mother Spiwe Mazhindu (63) raping her cow.He was caught again on February 28 at night raping the same cow.Ironically Mazhindu's parents once paid their neighbour for the same shenanigans.Feedbacksimbasitho@bulawayo24.com+27610282354.