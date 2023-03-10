Bride goes missing days before wedding

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old woman went missing just days before her wedding day in what police have described as an unusual incident that has led them to instigate an investigation.The woman whom police identified as Bithanian Mandingora, was last seen on 22 February this year, on her way to drop off material for her wedding gown and suits.In a statement Bulawayo Provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said:"Police in Bulawayo are appealing for information that may assist in the location of a missing person; Bithanian Mandingora a female adult aged 27 years of, Bulawayo."The missing person was last seen on 22 February 2023. She was going to town to deposit a suit in preparation for her wedding, which was set to be held on 25 February 2023."Inspector Ncube said Mandingora was last seen wearing a pair of black jean trousers, a black jacket with pink stripes on the arms, and black sneakers, carrying a pink handbag."She is approximately 1,69 meters in height, slim built, brown eyes, black hair, and dark in complexion. Anyone with information can contact constable Kamanga on 071245625 or ZRP Bulawayo central on 029272515/7 or visit any nearest police station," said Inspector Ncube.