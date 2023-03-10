Car plunges into river, 1 dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

One person died while five others escaped with injuries after the vehicle, they were traveling in veered off the road and plunged into a river along the Harare-Masvingo highway.Elderly Magret Chadya aged 102, died upon admission at Mvuma District Hospital while others, including the driver, are still admitted at the same hospital where they are said to be recovering.Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the accident occurred on 9 March around 4 PM."Elias Muzvanya (36) of Kwekwe, was driving a Toyota Auris vehicle towards Harare carrying five passengers. Upon approaching Nyamatikiti River Bridge at the 215kilometre peg, he lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and the vehicle plunged into the river," he said.He urged motorists to observe rules and regulations relating to speed so as to maximize road safety.