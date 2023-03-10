Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

City Parking gives grace period, steep fine remains

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
CITY Parking of Harare yesterday moved to end the uproar over its clamping penalties with a 60 minute grace period before vehicles were clamped if the driver had not bought enough parking time and a 30 minute grace period to buy the first hour of parking, but maintained the US$132 charges once a vehicle was clamped.

The company intensified clamping and towing away of vehicles this week a move widely seen by motorists as a fund raising exercise for Harare City Council amid complaints that the total penalty fee of US$132 for failure to buy enough parking time was inexcusably high.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has since commissioned a probe into City Parking operations seeking to establish among other issues, the shareholding structure, the general charges, how the money raised is used and how penalty fees are being administered.

City Parking charges US$1 an hour, to be paid in advance, and a total in fines and administrative charges of US$132 if a vehicle is clamped after a default in payment.

In a statement announcing the new grace period, City Parking public relations manager Mr Francis Mandaza yesterday said: "Unpaid vehicles shall be clamped and fined US$132 or equivalent after a 30-minute grace period and paid vehicles shall be clamped and fined US$132 or equivalent after an hour's grace period from expiry."

The level of the fine could only be reviewed through a budgetary process which the city council was looking into.

He said it was expected that the new measures would bring relief to the motoring public and increase compliance and order in the public interest.

"Please pay for parking to avoid inconveniences associated with clamping. For queries and complaints please contact us on our toll-free hotlines."

City Parking was set up by the Harare City Council to enforce parking and traffic the by-laws to create and maintain order in the city centre.

The mandate included clamping, fine ticketing and fine collection on parking and traffic offences.

The move was expected to increase compliance and convenience to the motoring public as both the buying of parking time and the fines were payable to City Parking marshalls on the street.

While City Parking enforced by-laws on offences committed in parking bays, it was working jointly with City of Harare traffic enforcement in and around the city centre.

Reacting to the announcement, motorists said the move was not enough.

"Local authorities in Harare, kindly listen to the cries of the people and regard all the concerns raised as very importantand needing urgent scrutiny for resolutions that are beneficial to all," said James Katumwa.

Another motorist Ngoni Ndandara weighed in: "There is no reprieve here. As long as the exorbitant US$132 stays, it is not proportionate to the offence."

Tawanda Moyana described the Harare mayor as arrogant by failing to heed the concerns of stakeholders.

"He didn't listen to anything. We are saying that the US$132 charge is absurd. What part of that don't you understand?"

Tatenda Humphrey Mutambikwa said shops in the city centre would lose business as motorists would start avoiding the city centre because of overzealous parking marshals.

"This is just too much. More than you pay for a quarterly licence. No one would want to do shopping in such an environment."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

5 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

5 hrs ago | 271 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

5 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Suspected fraudster's bail revocation ruling deferred to Monday

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bogus agents defraud nurse aides of US$36 000

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF sets guidelines for primary elections

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa slams bullying in schools

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

The mountain is high

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa salutes private sector

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Mnangagwa is panicking'

16 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Chamisa's CCC urged to employ 'guerilla' tactics

16 hrs ago | 671 Views

Mnangagwa assures business operators of his government's protection from potential losses

16 hrs ago | 264 Views

Car plunges into river, 1 dead

16 hrs ago | 591 Views

Bride goes missing days before wedding

16 hrs ago | 775 Views

ZANU PF vice chairman steals fertilizer

19 hrs ago | 891 Views

Man rapes mother's cow

21 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Hungry man stones friend over sadza

10 Mar 2023 at 11:45hrs | 844 Views

Stanbic spearheads hockey tournament donations

10 Mar 2023 at 09:39hrs | 139 Views

Underperforming ANC hell bent on stopping regime change in Zimbabwe; it's fiddler crab strategy

10 Mar 2023 at 07:33hrs | 1591 Views

Benefits of doing an indigenious Business

10 Mar 2023 at 07:30hrs | 340 Views

Zimstat boss grabs agency vehicles, awards self undue allowances

10 Mar 2023 at 06:33hrs | 1106 Views

'Divorce 'good news' for Bona Mugabe,' says Temba Mliswa

10 Mar 2023 at 05:38hrs | 4162 Views

Chamisa ready to step down from CCC leadership?

10 Mar 2023 at 05:30hrs | 3684 Views

Girl jumps off kidnapper's speeding vehicle

10 Mar 2023 at 05:23hrs | 1779 Views

TTI, BCC making 'super profits' from parking system deal

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 572 Views

Return of Madlela Skhobokhobo

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 430 Views

Priest in soup over missing hospital funds

10 Mar 2023 at 05:22hrs | 590 Views

Dzamara's wife demands answers 8 years on

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 452 Views

Zimsec announces interbank-indexed exam fees

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 370 Views

Lobels Biscuits chief in dock for rape, sexual harassment

10 Mar 2023 at 05:21hrs | 895 Views

Seed Co boss, mistress deny fraud charge

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 333 Views

Understanding the collapse of Zimbabwe

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 466 Views

We must create the Zimbabwe we truly want

10 Mar 2023 at 05:20hrs | 143 Views

$20 Zimdollar notes rejected by traders

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 458 Views

Married men drive illegal abortion stats

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 315 Views

Bullying leads to suicide

10 Mar 2023 at 05:19hrs | 434 Views

Plumtree gives residents water meter ultimatum

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 117 Views

Duty reprieve for vehicle assembly factories

10 Mar 2023 at 05:18hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe-based NGOs in panic mode

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 276 Views

Zanu-PF primary elections date set

10 Mar 2023 at 05:17hrs | 219 Views

Huge outcry over CCC led city vehicle clamping fine

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 234 Views

Air Zimbabwe clears IATA arrears

10 Mar 2023 at 05:16hrs | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days