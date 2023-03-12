Truck driver smashes boom gate at Beitbridge border, speeds off

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE are hunting for a cross-border driver who attempted to evade security checking and payment of duty at the Beitbridge Border Post and smashed through a boom gate and sped off.The suspect has been identified as Wonder Muswere and is said to have by-passed the border's Freight Import Scan while driving a 30-tonne truck.In a statement yesterday, police said the incident occurred on Wednesday and they are looking for information that will result in the arrest of the suspect."On 8 March 2023 police and other members of the security services on anti-smuggling duties at Beitbridge Border Post pursued and impounded a 30-tonne truck with a Volvo horse registration number AFJ 0039 towing two trailers registration numbers AEZ9662 and AEZ966," reads the statement."The driver of the vehicle, Wonder Muswere who is currently on the run, by-passed the Freight Import Scan, hit the boom gate and sped off. Investigations are underway and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wonder Muswere to contact any nearest station."Security officials have increased surveillance within the country's borders as they embark on anti-smuggling campaigns.