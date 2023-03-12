Man slaps rival to death over beer

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Gwanda in Matabeleland South has been arrested for fatally slapping an older man following an altercation during beer drinking.Culture Nare slapped Thandazani Moyo (49) and the victim was pronounced dead upon admission at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.Police confirmed the incident saying Nare has been charged with murder.On the other hand, police in Fort Rixon in Insiza, Matabeleland South are hunting for three suspects in connection with an attempted murder.Cops are hunting for Bongani Nyandeni, Ngwazi Nyandeni and Irvine Tembo for assaulting a man claiming to be having an affair with Tembo's ex-girlfriend."Police in Fort Rixon are appealing for information, which may assist in the arrest of Bongani Nyandeni, Irvine Tembo and Ngwazi Nyandeni, all adults in connection with a case of Attempted Murder, which occurred near Kombo Village 6 Business Centre, Fort Rixon," reads the police statement."The suspects allegedly assaulted the complainant severally on the head with some wooden logs accusing him of having an affair with Irvine Tembo's ex-girlfriend."