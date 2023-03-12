Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matopo mine dispute sucks in Bulawayo's top cop, Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A common assault report filed at a police station in Bulawayo has triggered an official complaint against the province's top cop, and left Zanu-PF facing accusations of the attempted abduction of one of the complainants.

The fallout has lifted the lid on a bubbling dispute over a Matabeleland South Mine between 20-year army veteran Stanley Ndlovu and ex-cop Brian Samuriwo, now mired in party politics and influence peddling.

When two men walked into Bulawayo Central Police Station on February 26 to report that they had been assaulted at a popular braai spot in Luveve, both Ndlovu's employees, officers thought they were dealing with a routine case – one of more than a dozen they handle daily.

Everything changed, however, when Samuriwo, the man who had just been accused of assault, turned up at a police station in Luveve.

His account of what transpired was diametrically opposite, and he wanted the two men – Mandlenkosi Moyo, 46, from Sunninghill and Nkosikhona Neta, 32, from Nketa – charged with attempted murder instead, alleging that he had been hit on the back of the head with an unknown object, kicked on the ribs while he lay on the ground and stabbed on his ring finger with a knife.

In case anyone doubted his account, or was unwilling to progress his matter at the station, Samuriwo whipped out his phone and made a call.

Once connected, he put his phone on loudspeaker and on the other end came the voice of Bulawayo's top cop Commissioner Patson Nyabadza who was allegedly heard assuring Samuriwo that "the police would not arrest him" over the earlier complaint at the city's main police station.

From then on, says a complaint by lawyers for Moyo and Neta sent to Police General Headquarters, Samuriwo began directing the investigating officer "on how he should handle the matter."

Samuriwo allegedly boasted to the police officers that he was "in control of the police province as he trained with the ‘Propol' (provincial police chief Nyabadza) at the police school since he is an ex-member of the force."

In a March 8 letter to police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga, seen by reporters, lawyer Nqobani Sithole accuses Nyabadza of "conduct, that if true, amounts to abuse of office."

When a decision was made to charge Neta and Moyo instead, Sithole alleges that police ignored a key piece of evidence from witness Jabulani Nyoni, who said the men had engaged in a fist fight which Samuriwo lost.

This evidence only turned up during the bail hearing, leading to the release of the duo when their trial lawyer Tinashe Dzipe argued that the proper charge should be "disorderly conduct in a public place."

"Withholding critical information is criminal abuse of office," said Sithole in his letter to Matanga.

After recording statements from Moyo and Neta, police had let the duo go – but they were apprehended after being hunted down by a Zanu-PF mob, Sithole says in a second letter dated March 9 to Zanu-PF's Bulawayo chairman, Jabulani Sibanda.

Samuriwo, described by Sithole as a "senior member of Zanu-PF in Bulawayo" and aspiring candidate for Luveve parliamentary constituency, is accused of mobilising the mob led by one Hardlife Ndlovu and including activists Emmanuel Sunduza, Washington Nkomo and Mabutho Moyo to help him locate Moyo and Neta.

The Zanu-PF activists allegedly drove to Moyo's Sunninghill home in branded party vehicles and scaled a wall before accosting his family demanding to know his whereabouts.

They later located the pair in town and handed them over to police.

Sithole wrote to Sibanda: "The police have a constitutional duty to maintain law and order in Zimbabwe, including investigating crime and arresting suspects.

"The conduct of Hardlife Ndlovu and others, abusing party vehicles and purporting to be investigating a crime, which the police were seized with was tantamount to usurping the duties of the police."

Sithole said his clients were "worried about the brazen abuse of Zanu-PF's name to perpetuate illegalities" and urged Sibanda to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

The events that played out at koChigumira in Luveve on February 26 had their genesis in a mine dispute in Matopo, Matabeleland South, where Ndlovu alleges a plot by Samuriwo to force himself into his patch of Amazon Mine, which has four subdivisions.

Ndlovu previously invited Samuriwo to partner at his Indlovu Mine, also in Matopo, before a fallout.

Samuriwo then joined Ndlovu in a new syndicate at Amazon Mine with partners Andrew Kapara and Obert Mpofu (not to be mistaken with former minister).

Ndlovu's section of the 200-hectare mine became the most productive, according to Sithole, and now Samuriwo is allegedly trying to elbow in.

Sithole told The Standard: "The special grant for Amazon Mine expired in 2021, effectively collapsing the syndicate.

"The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority then decreed that all mining rights grants in the area should now be limited to 50 hectares per person, and my client has obtained necessary approvals from the ministry of Environment and from EMA and has sent his drawings to the Mines ministry and now awaits his special grant from the mines ministry.

"He has put in the work, put in the machinery and is very productive.

"Unfortunately, only one of the former syndicate partners is engaged in efforts to reap where he has not sown."

Samuriwo said: "I'm not fighting any battle with Ndlovu over some mine, but everything is in the hands of the judicial system.

"All the paperwork in connection with me is in court, but I want to put it on record that I'm not fighting any mine battle with Ndlovu."

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he was not aware of the complaint against Nyabadza.


Source - The Standard

Must Read

Girl (2) goes missing

42 mins ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs fretting ahead of the party's primaries

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimdollar collapse raises concerns

2 hrs ago | 674 Views

Patrice Motsepe, Katlego Danke actress in love relationship storm

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

43 Zanu-PF members eye House of Assembly seats in Mat North

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Mugabe did not actively push for his family's primitive accumulation of wealth'

3 hrs ago | 874 Views

Bona Mugabe and Simba battle for properties

3 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Zimbabwe-born alleged serial killer says SA cops planted evidence, forced confession

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mnangagwa regime sees lithium as Zimbabwe's get-out-of-jail card

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Jordan Zemura left out of Bournemouth squad due to ongoing contract situation

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Chamisa reads riot act to Harare councillors in parking storm

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Mnangagwa invites all foreign missions for a 'field day' at his farm

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mapeza abuzz over new signings

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cecil Rhodes's grave still haunts Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF tightens grip on rural strongholds

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Women turn to courts over assaults

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers reject US$50 increment

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

Plot to shield a fugitive backfires

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Aspiring voters flood Zec centres

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

2 cops nabbed in foiled robbery

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Dr Qhubani Moyo seeking to represent Zanu-PF in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws in hat for Cowdray Park seat

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Man slaps rival to death over beer

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Truck driver smashes boom gate at Beitbridge border, speeds off

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mthuli Ncube meets ex-farmers over compensation

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa to announce elections date soon

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Smuggler, police in 250km high speed chase

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

DUZ president Driven Chapman a media creation

14 hrs ago | 635 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Zan'arcissists

19 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chiwenga will never rule Zimbabwe while Karangas watch

12 Mar 2023 at 08:12hrs | 4463 Views

WATCH: SA Rapper 'Costa Titch' collapses on stage, dies

12 Mar 2023 at 07:52hrs | 1697 Views

Bulawayo runs out of refuse disposal space

12 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 736 Views

Zimbabwe facing Fifa expulsion?

12 Mar 2023 at 07:27hrs | 3421 Views

Expel bullies from schools, says Mnangagwa

12 Mar 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1775 Views

LITHIUM is fast becoming the new resource curse in Zimbabwe.

12 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 2499 Views

Mangudya warns against forex loans

12 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 2612 Views

'West should have lifted sanctions after 2017 coup!' ANC maintains. Nonsense, Zimbabwe was and remain a pariah state.

11 Mar 2023 at 21:51hrs | 958 Views

Mine dispute sucks in top cop, Zanu PF

11 Mar 2023 at 21:05hrs | 677 Views

What balance and fairness can one truly give a wicked cruel government?

11 Mar 2023 at 18:53hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

11 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3355 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:52hrs | 531 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

11 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 843 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

11 Mar 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3460 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 575 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 1123 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 275 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 830 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 801 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days