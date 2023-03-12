Mnangagwa invites all foreign missions for a 'field day' at his farm

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has invited all diplomatic missions accredited to Harare for a tour of his farm on Saturday.Invitations went out last week for the "field day" at Precabe Farm, a 405-hectare property in the Sherwood neighbourhood of Kwekwe.Also invited are diplomats from western countries, despite frayed relations.Mnangagwa has been hosting an annual field day at the farm to show off his maize and soya bean crop, typically to Zanu-PF supporters and farmers from the Midlands province."We were surprised to be invited," a source at one western embassy said.Mnangagwa reportedly rents 200 hectares from neighbouring farmers, stretching his farm to some 605 hectares.