Jordan Zemura left out of Bournemouth squad due to ongoing contract situation

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Jordan Zemura was left out of Cherries' matchday squad to face Liverpool this afternoon due to his ongoing contract situation, the Daily Echo understands.

Zemura has been one of Cherries' standout performers in recent weeks, but did not feature at Vitality Stadium as the hosts toppled Jurgen Klopp's Reds 1-0 thanks to a Philip Billing goal.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwe international's current deal expires this summer, after the club triggered a one-year extension clause in his contract in March 2022.

Zemura, who arrived from Charlton Athletic in 2019 after a successful spell on trial, made his first-team debut in September 2020.

His breakthrough campaign was last season, under Scott Parker, featuring in 33 Championship matches, helping the club clinch promotion.

Cherries have long been trying to tie Zemura down to a longer-term contract, but no agreement has been reached, with other Premier League clubs credited with an interest.

And it has all now come to a head, with the Zimbabwe international dropped out of the squad completely, with Lloyd Kelly back fit and featuring at left-back and Matias Vina on the bench.

The Daily Echo understands the club have offered Zemura a significant pay-rise from his current terms, but the London-born ace or his representatives are yet to respond or engage in discussions.

Asked to clarify the reason behind Zemura's absence after the win over Liverpool, boss Gary O'Neil told the Daily Echo: "Just an internal decision that JZ shouldn't be in the matchday squad today. So that was all really.

"I don't want to go into the details.

"I mean David Brooks is back in the matchday squad, we've just beaten Liverpool.

"They won 7-0 against Man United last week so, I'd rather answer questions around those things."

Zemura has made 61 senior appearances for Cherries, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Cherries are back in action away at Aston Villa next weekend, before a two-week international break.

Source - Daily Echo

