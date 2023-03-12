Latest News Editor's Choice


Patrice Motsepe, Katlego Danke actress in love relationship storm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Katlego Danke has denied "unfounded and malicious rumours" doing the rounds on social media that associate her with businessman Patrice Motsepe.

The actress says she has enlisted the services of a lawyer to institute a defamation suit against those circulating and perpetuating the rumours.

"Papers will soon be served on various individuals identified as culprits in this regard," she said.

Danke, an actress in the TV series Gomora, has been trending on Twitter after widespread rumours that she was in a relationship with the CAF president, South Africa's richest black man.

Earlier this week Motsepe dismissed rumours he is the father of Danke's child, with his law firm, Bowmans, calling it false and fake news.

"On behalf of Dr Patrice Motsepe, we put on record that the allegation in the media that Dr Patrice Motsepe has children or a relationship with Ms Katlego Danke are absolutely false and fake news," said senior litigation partner at the firm Tim Gordon-Grant.

The one-page statement also "noted" an article in which Danke had clarified Motsepe was not the father of her child.

"These allegations are defamatory and expose the disseminators of these false and untrue allegations to allegations of legal liability."

Source - TimesLive

Most Popular In 7 Days