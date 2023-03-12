Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF bigwigs fretting ahead of the party's primaries

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Some Zanu-PF bigwigs, including ministers, are said to be fretting ahead of the party's primaries slated for the weekend amid reports that some of them are throwing spanners into the works of their rivals.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa unexpectedly announced that primary elections to select the party's candidates would be held this month, at a politburo meeting last Wednesday, giving the aspirants just a few days to put their houses in order.

Zanu-PF candidates are set to participate in the parliamentary seats, local authority and senatorial elections next week.

The party yesterday started the process of receiving curriculum vitaes(CVs)  from aspiring candidates and set  guidelines for the primaries to select representatives for the forthcoming polls.

The deadline for submitting the CVs was yesterday before they are sent to the party's elections directorate by tomorrow.

Zanu-PF has deployed politburo members to observe the elections.

The Standard heard that some sitting legislators and other aspiring candidates were already playing dirty, using political muscle, state security and traditional leaders to frustrate their rivals.

In Makoni district, Manicaland Minister of Information and Communication and Technology (ICT) Jenfan Muswere is in the eye of a storm for allegedly pushing for the suspension of the nurse-in-charge at Gwangwadza clinic, Aleck Mapudzi.

Muswere, a Makoni West MP, is said to be unhappy after his rival and primary election candidate Moses Ruwona made a donation at the clinic.

The gesture was seen as a vote-buying gimmick.

Bus operator and businessman Matinenga Mhiripiri is also eyeing the seat.

This publication  is in possession of the suspension letter dated March 9, 2023 directed to Mapudzi written by Makoni Rural District Council chief executive officer only identified as Masanganise.

"Following your report dated 9 March 2023 on the issue of the clinic donations that you received, you are hereby suspended from employment with effect from March 9, 2023," the letter reads.

"The suspension is with full salary and is in terms of the Statutory Instrument 87 and second schedule (Section 16).

"During your suspension you are not allowed to carry out any clinic duties and not to interfere with clinic operations as investigations are ongoing.

"We invite you to attend a hearing on March 24 at the council boardroom

"You are free to bring a trade union official, workers union committee member, representative of a fellow employee for the hearing."

Zanu-PF ward 26 chairperson in the same constituency, Luxton Chingara was yesterday seething with anger saying their headman, one Mupambawashe, was instructed by Chief Makoni to stop any candidates campaigning against Muswere.

"Chief Makoni has imposed that Muswere should not be contested after giving an instruction to our headman,"  he said.

"The chief has instructed some traditional leaders to converge at his homestead tomorrow (today)."

Chief Makoni, also known as Corgan Zendera, dismissed the allegations saying he was not taking sides.

On Friday, Muswere went to headman Masvosva in the constituency where he threatened to withdraw presidential inputs from areas where his rivals supposedly drew support.

The (ICT) minister is accused of using computers as bait to get votes ahead of the 2023 elections.

Muswere yesterday did not respond to calls by The Standard. He also did not respond to WhatsApp messages on the matter.

Several other bigwigs are using the same modus operandi to ringfence their positions by instructing traditional leaders not to entertain their rivals.

"Traditional leaders and state security are being used by party's bigwigs to ring fence their positions in constituencies," a source said.

"Party bigwigs are panicking and fear losing their parliamentary seats and become ordinary party members."

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe is said to be enjoying the support of the police who are accused of  targeting  his rivals in Mashonaland Central to frustrate them from holding their campaign meetings.

Kazembe has  allegedly handpicked the party's provincial vice president Christopher Kagomo to challenge the incumbent Patrick Dutiro.

In Mazowe Central, Sydney Chidamba MP allegedly  deployed his foot soldiers to block Gladman Njanji from entering into full time politics to challenge him.

Some sitting legislators such as Wedza South MP Tino Machakaire are accused of using their financial muscle to try and buy votes to retain their seat.

Gutu West MP John Paradza said he had done all the groundwork.

Paradza, who is also the Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary, is said to have gained an upper hand by using youth league structures to sway votes in his favour.

"In my constituency, l have done every ground work needed," he said.

In Bulawayo, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is said to be another aspiring candidate.

In Chegutu West, sitting MP Dexter Nduna is accused of threatening violence against opponents.

Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha yesterday said he was not aware of behind-the -scenes shenanigans by some sitting MPs and bigwigs to shut out their rivals.

"So far everything is okay and l don't know about the allegations and l don't comment on what l don't know," he said.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Girl (2) goes missing

43 mins ago | 114 Views

Zimdollar collapse raises concerns

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Patrice Motsepe, Katlego Danke actress in love relationship storm

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

43 Zanu-PF members eye House of Assembly seats in Mat North

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

'Mugabe did not actively push for his family's primitive accumulation of wealth'

3 hrs ago | 881 Views

Bona Mugabe and Simba battle for properties

3 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Zimbabwe-born alleged serial killer says SA cops planted evidence, forced confession

4 hrs ago | 591 Views

Mnangagwa regime sees lithium as Zimbabwe's get-out-of-jail card

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Jordan Zemura left out of Bournemouth squad due to ongoing contract situation

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Chamisa reads riot act to Harare councillors in parking storm

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa invites all foreign missions for a 'field day' at his farm

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Mapeza abuzz over new signings

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Cecil Rhodes's grave still haunts Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Matopo mine dispute sucks in Bulawayo's top cop, Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zanu-PF tightens grip on rural strongholds

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Women turn to courts over assaults

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers reject US$50 increment

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Plot to shield a fugitive backfires

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Aspiring voters flood Zec centres

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 cops nabbed in foiled robbery

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Dr Qhubani Moyo seeking to represent Zanu-PF in Insiza

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws in hat for Cowdray Park seat

4 hrs ago | 200 Views

Man slaps rival to death over beer

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Truck driver smashes boom gate at Beitbridge border, speeds off

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mthuli Ncube meets ex-farmers over compensation

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa to announce elections date soon

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Smuggler, police in 250km high speed chase

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

DUZ president Driven Chapman a media creation

14 hrs ago | 635 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Zan'arcissists

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

Chiwenga will never rule Zimbabwe while Karangas watch

12 Mar 2023 at 08:12hrs | 4463 Views

WATCH: SA Rapper 'Costa Titch' collapses on stage, dies

12 Mar 2023 at 07:52hrs | 1697 Views

Bulawayo runs out of refuse disposal space

12 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 736 Views

Zimbabwe facing Fifa expulsion?

12 Mar 2023 at 07:27hrs | 3423 Views

Expel bullies from schools, says Mnangagwa

12 Mar 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1778 Views

LITHIUM is fast becoming the new resource curse in Zimbabwe.

12 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 2499 Views

Mangudya warns against forex loans

12 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 2614 Views

'West should have lifted sanctions after 2017 coup!' ANC maintains. Nonsense, Zimbabwe was and remain a pariah state.

11 Mar 2023 at 21:51hrs | 958 Views

Mine dispute sucks in top cop, Zanu PF

11 Mar 2023 at 21:05hrs | 677 Views

What balance and fairness can one truly give a wicked cruel government?

11 Mar 2023 at 18:53hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

11 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3356 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:52hrs | 531 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

11 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 843 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

11 Mar 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3460 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 575 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe govt sued over sex toys ban

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 1125 Views

Zanu-PF abusing power of incumbency

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 275 Views

Spirit medium vs police: A clash of beliefs at Wenimbi Dam

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 830 Views

Ex-CIO in court for rape

11 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 801 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days