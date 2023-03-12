Latest News Editor's Choice


Girl (2) goes missing

by Simbarashe Sithole
Police in Mashonaland Central province are appealing for information which can lead to the identification of a Shamva two-year-old girl who went missing last week.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Grainage Nyarugwe went missing last week.

Allegations are that on March 5 at Zvikotwe village, Shamva the minor went missing and a report was made at the village head's homestead.

A search was conducted in the whole village and the girl could not be located and a police report was filed.

