Girl (2) goes missing
42 mins ago
Police in Mashonaland Central province are appealing for information which can lead to the identification of a Shamva two-year-old girl who went missing last week.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Grainage Nyarugwe went missing last week.
Allegations are that on March 5 at Zvikotwe village, Shamva the minor went missing and a report was made at the village head's homestead.
A search was conducted in the whole village and the girl could not be located and a police report was filed.
Source - Byo24News