Girl (2) goes missing

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Mashonaland Central province are appealing for information which can lead to the identification of a Shamva two-year-old girl who went missing last week.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Grainage Nyarugwe went missing last week.Allegations are that on March 5 at Zvikotwe village, Shamva the minor went missing and a report was made at the village head's homestead.A search was conducted in the whole village and the girl could not be located and a police report was filed.