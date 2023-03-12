Man kills friend over snooker tokens

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo and Simbarashe Sithole

Police are hunting for a murder suspect Learnmore Dzuda (32) who allegedly murdered his friend in a snooker dispute in Shamva on Saturday.It is alleged Dzuda stabbed Gilbert Chibanda (23) in the chest during a misunderstanding between the pair regarding tokens and he died on the spot.Sources close to Bulawayo24.com allege Dzuda fled from the scene after stabbing Chibanda and the tuckshop owner Christopher Zihowa was also stabbed and sustained a minor cut on his elbow when he was in a bid to stop the fight.Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the murder.