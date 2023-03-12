News / National
Robbers pounce on businessman
Four suspected robbers allegedly pounced on a 79-year-old businessman Job Baradzi's house last week and got away with US$2 800 which was in a cash box under the bed.
The four went on to steal two cellphones, car keys for a UD truck and other two cars, they drive away in Baradzi's blue Nissan, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.
The matter was reported at Gweshe police base and the stolen car was recovered along Glendale-Chiweshe road.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.
Investigations are still in progress at Glendale police station.
Source - Byo24News