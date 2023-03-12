Robbers pounce on businessman

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Four suspected robbers allegedly pounced on a 79-year-old businessman Job Baradzi's house last week and got away with US$2 800 which was in a cash box under the bed.The four went on to steal two cellphones, car keys for a UD truck and other two cars, they drive away in Baradzi's blue Nissan, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.The matter was reported at Gweshe police base and the stolen car was recovered along Glendale-Chiweshe road.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Investigations are still in progress at Glendale police station.