Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU diplomats brand Chamisa a dictator over failure to hold primary elections

by Mandla Ndlovu
6 mins ago | Views
Representatives of various countries have condemned the CCC for not holding primary elections ahead of the 2023 plebiscite in Zimbabwe.

On 10 March 2023, the DailyNews quoted Nelson Chamisa as having said that his party's candidates for the elections would be chosen by "communities".

Most diplomats expressed the view that Chamisa's sentiments would have been comical if they were not tragic. They expressed the view that Chamisa had alienated the international community by displaying an alarming disdain for democracy.

They wondered how communities would choose candidates without elections. Chamisa has told journalists that the process to identify candidates for this year had started.

According to the CCC leader, community members will select their representatives through a "Community Consensus Candidate Selection Programme."

An EU diplomat described Chamisa as a 'bubbling dictator' who had abandoned democracy. A senior African Union official based in Addis Ababa bemoaned the fact that

Chamisa had adopted Daniel Arap Moi's 'guided democracy' and argued that he was a potential strong man in the ilk of Paul Biya, Paul Kagame and the like.

Senior CCC officials have also expressed fear that a ruthless, power hungry dictator is emerging. They said Chamisa was using inexperienced new members of the CCC to fulfil his ambition of being 'more powerful' than Robert Mugabe multiplied by three. The CCC leader is said to admire Emperor Nero, the fifth Roman Emperor who is known for his thirst for power and for ruthlessness.

A founding member of the MDC Alliance cum CCC who has now been side-lined by Chamisa observed that the CCC leader did not listen to anyone. He observed that Chamisa labels anyone who disagrees with him as an agent of ZANU PF. Chamisa has appended that label to Hopewell Chin'ono, Trevor Ncube and Professor Jonathan Moyo. The opposition veteran predicted that CCC would lose the elections because of Chamisa's weird ways and that after elections, they would nail him at the CCC's conference.



Source - Byo24News

Must Read

BREAKING: 6 Zimbabwean prisoners escape in South Africa

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Robbers pounce on businessman

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man kills friend over snooker tokens

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Girl (2) goes missing

5 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs fretting ahead of the party's primaries

7 hrs ago | 824 Views

Zimdollar collapse raises concerns

7 hrs ago | 1633 Views

Patrice Motsepe, Katlego Danke actress in love relationship storm

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

43 Zanu-PF members eye House of Assembly seats in Mat North

7 hrs ago | 534 Views

'Mugabe did not actively push for his family's primitive accumulation of wealth'

8 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Bona Mugabe and Simba battle for properties

8 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Zimbabwe-born alleged serial killer says SA cops planted evidence, forced confession

8 hrs ago | 823 Views

Mnangagwa regime sees lithium as Zimbabwe's get-out-of-jail card

8 hrs ago | 764 Views

Jordan Zemura left out of Bournemouth squad due to ongoing contract situation

8 hrs ago | 457 Views

Chamisa reads riot act to Harare councillors in parking storm

8 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa invites all foreign missions for a 'field day' at his farm

8 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mapeza abuzz over new signings

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

Cecil Rhodes's grave still haunts Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Matopo mine dispute sucks in Bulawayo's top cop, Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 312 Views

Zanu-PF tightens grip on rural strongholds

9 hrs ago | 363 Views

Women turn to courts over assaults

9 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe govt workers reject US$50 increment

9 hrs ago | 518 Views

Plot to shield a fugitive backfires

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Aspiring voters flood Zec centres

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

2 cops nabbed in foiled robbery

9 hrs ago | 291 Views

Dr Qhubani Moyo seeking to represent Zanu-PF in Insiza

9 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mthuli Ncube throws in hat for Cowdray Park seat

9 hrs ago | 311 Views

Man slaps rival to death over beer

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Truck driver smashes boom gate at Beitbridge border, speeds off

9 hrs ago | 238 Views

Mthuli Ncube meets ex-farmers over compensation

9 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa to announce elections date soon

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Smuggler, police in 250km high speed chase

9 hrs ago | 250 Views

DUZ president Driven Chapman a media creation

18 hrs ago | 683 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: Zan'arcissists

24 hrs ago | 371 Views

Chiwenga will never rule Zimbabwe while Karangas watch

12 Mar 2023 at 08:12hrs | 4779 Views

WATCH: SA Rapper 'Costa Titch' collapses on stage, dies

12 Mar 2023 at 07:52hrs | 1756 Views

Bulawayo runs out of refuse disposal space

12 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 790 Views

Zimbabwe facing Fifa expulsion?

12 Mar 2023 at 07:27hrs | 3616 Views

Expel bullies from schools, says Mnangagwa

12 Mar 2023 at 07:17hrs | 1893 Views

LITHIUM is fast becoming the new resource curse in Zimbabwe.

12 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 2595 Views

Mangudya warns against forex loans

12 Mar 2023 at 06:37hrs | 2875 Views

'West should have lifted sanctions after 2017 coup!' ANC maintains. Nonsense, Zimbabwe was and remain a pariah state.

11 Mar 2023 at 21:51hrs | 996 Views

Mine dispute sucks in top cop, Zanu PF

11 Mar 2023 at 21:05hrs | 703 Views

What balance and fairness can one truly give a wicked cruel government?

11 Mar 2023 at 18:53hrs | 398 Views

Zimbabwe-born nurse found dead in the UK

11 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 3415 Views

Zimbabwean gospel star Everton Mlalazi shares much-needed message of hope with SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:52hrs | 535 Views

Zimbabwe-born star teams up with Morgan Freeman on new Muhammad Ali TV series

11 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 849 Views

Regime-change agenda continues to cripple Zimbabwe, says Fikile Mbalula

11 Mar 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3506 Views

Zimbabwean man gets 15 years in jail for copper cable theft in SA

11 Mar 2023 at 06:40hrs | 580 Views

Mnangagwa worries over state of business as elections loom

11 Mar 2023 at 06:38hrs | 1053 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days