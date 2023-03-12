Latest News Editor's Choice


LISTEN: ZANU-PF MP in forex scam, implicates RBZ

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago
Mazowe North lawmaker Campion Mugweni (ZANU PF) has disclosed that he was allegedly working with some officials at Treasury to engage in illegal foreign currency deals.

In a leaked audio Mugweni is head saying that he charges 4% interest on transactions to cover costs that will include paying a cut to the Treasury team at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

"If you want US$10 000 but you have RTGS; if that is what you want it's fine, but l will put a mark-up on the percentage. l am going to put 4-point mark-up because there are costs involved and l have my boys at Treasury who push my deals," Mugweni said.



Trading in foreign currency is illegal in Zimbabwe.

A documentary by an international broadcasting media organisation, Aljazeera which is yet to be broadcasted, described the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as a mafia organisation aiding the smuggling of gold.

Mugweni has been at the eye of a storm in his constituency with top Zanu PF officials chastising him for going missing in the constituency, only to come back for re-election.

He is nicknamed Missing MP because of his absence in the constituency since he was elected.

Efforts to contact Mugweni hit the brick wall as his mobile number was not reachable.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days