LISTEN: ZANU-PF MP in forex scam, implicates RBZ

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Mazowe North lawmaker Campion Mugweni (ZANU PF) has disclosed that he was allegedly working with some officials at Treasury to engage in illegal foreign currency deals.In a leaked audio Mugweni is head saying that he charges 4% interest on transactions to cover costs that will include paying a cut to the Treasury team at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe."If you want US$10 000 but you have RTGS; if that is what you want it's fine, but l will put a mark-up on the percentage. l am going to put 4-point mark-up because there are costs involved and l have my boys at Treasury who push my deals," Mugweni said.Trading in foreign currency is illegal in Zimbabwe.A documentary by an international broadcasting media organisation, Aljazeera which is yet to be broadcasted, described the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as a mafia organisation aiding the smuggling of gold.Mugweni has been at the eye of a storm in his constituency with top Zanu PF officials chastising him for going missing in the constituency, only to come back for re-election.He is nicknamed Missing MP because of his absence in the constituency since he was elected.Efforts to contact Mugweni hit the brick wall as his mobile number was not reachable.