Missing toddler found dead

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Mashonaland Central province have said the two-year-old girl who went missing last week in

Shamva

was found dead in a small pool.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Grainage Nyarugwe's corpse was found in advanced state of decomposition.Allegations are that on March 5 at Zvikotwe village, Shamva the minor went missing and a report was made at the village head's homestead.A search was conducted the through out village and the toddler could not be found and a police report was filed.According to a report the minor's body was discovered by Maxwell Savadye.