Missing toddler found dead

by Simbarashe Sithole
39 mins ago | Views
Police in Mashonaland Central province have said  the two-year-old girl who went missing last week in Shamva was found dead in a small pool.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Grainage Nyarugwe's corpse was found in advanced state of decomposition.

Allegations are that on March 5 at Zvikotwe village, Shamva the minor went missing and a report was made at the village head's homestead.

A search was conducted the through out village and the toddler could not be found and a police report was filed.

According to a report the minor's body was discovered by Maxwell Savadye.

Source - Byo24News

