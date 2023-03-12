News / National
Missing toddler found dead
Police in Mashonaland Central province have said the two-year-old girl who went missing last week in Shamva was found dead in a small pool.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said Grainage Nyarugwe's corpse was found in advanced state of decomposition.
Allegations are that on March 5 at Zvikotwe village, Shamva the minor went missing and a report was made at the village head's homestead.
A search was conducted the through out village and the toddler could not be found and a police report was filed.
According to a report the minor's body was discovered by Maxwell Savadye.
Source - Byo24News