Kazembe Kazembe, Musarara smoke peace pipe

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
The rivalry between ZANU PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe and Mazowe district coordinating committee chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara is finally over after years of political haggling, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

It took the boldness of the party Politburo member Kenneth Musanhi to unite the two on Sunday at the Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

Musarara has been challenging Kazembe, who is also Home Affairs minister, both in Parliamentary and Provincial elections and that has been causing a rift as the campaigns ended disastrously.

Kazembe has not been challenged this year in his Mazowe West Constituency ahead of Saturday party's primary election while Musarara will be contesting in Mazowe North.

Speaking to Bulawayo24.com Musanhi said the two have buried the hatchet and ZANU-PF will win resoundingly in the province in the upcoming elections.

"As we are preparing to get our President Emmerson Mnangagwa in office, we are happy that we are approaching this election as a united team because Kazembe and Musarara have agreed to mobilise votes for the President together," Musanhi said.

Musarara and Kazembe will be moving together soon after the primary elections campaigning for Mnangagwa, something that had never happened since Mnangagwa took over in 2017.

The unity between the two will likely produce positive results for Mnangagwa who will ride on the unity in the province.

Source - Byo24News

