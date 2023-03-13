Beatrice hospital gets oxygen concentrators

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Beatrice

People of Beatrice were on cloud nine today when Health deputy Minister doctor John Mangwiro visited Beatrice Rural District hospital and donated 10 oxygen concentrators.The Deputy Minister was on a tour in his Chikomba West Constituency and passed through Beatrice Township primary school where he monitored toilets blocks which are under construction.At the same school, Dr Mangwiro officiated a Red Cross graduation and encouraged many people, especially youths to join Red Cross and he will push for their employment."We are walking the talk in health Ministry today l have given you oxygen concentrators and we are going to make sure we have more beds from the 30 we have so far, " Mangwiro said."Since we now have a nursing school here in Beatrice it means we are going to have our own people in Beatrice in the health sector."Chikomba West ward 13 councillor Dickson Chindova hailed Mangwiro for fostering President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision."We are very happy that our Member of Parliament who is also deputy Minister for health is here and fostering President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vision of development," Chindova said.