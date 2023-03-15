Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's airports to be assessed by international aviation team

by Staff reporter
15 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | Views
An assessment team from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is in the country to monitor compliance with global standards and health awareness at Zimbabwe's airports.

ICAO's main objective is to foster the planning and development of international air transport.

The week-long visit kicked off with a workshop in Harare on Monday where the ICAO team engaged members of the aviation sector on ways to strengthen the sector's capacity, the importance of complying with global standards, and the ability to manage public health disasters.

Airports Company of Zimbabwe's CEO Tawanda Gusha said public health safety was a crucial component in rejuvenating the country's aviation sector.

"It's true that we have an ICAO mission in the country on the Collaborative Arrangements for Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA). ICAO works with the World Health Organisation. The purpose is to assess as well as assist the country's readiness to manage public health events in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic," Gusha said.

Gusha said the assessment will target the country's three main airports – Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Victoria Fall International Airport, and the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

The process will also include a comprehensive review of existing public health measures and protocols.

As part of its assessment, the team will inspect the aviation facilities to check compliance with global health standards. The inspectors will also visit various government officials.

