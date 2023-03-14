Sikhala refuses to speak in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers Job Sikhala accused of inciting public violence to avenge the death of their party's slain activist Moreblessing Ali, yesterday refused to speak in court.Sikhala's trial commenced at Rotten Row without him being represented. His legal practitioners were in the High Court and the Rotten Row Court refused postponement arguing that it cannot work with the diary of the lawyers.Sikhala refused to plea and the court has entered a not guilty plea.Sikhala is facing charges of inciting public violence after supporting the 31 July anti-corruption protests.