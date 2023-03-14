ZBC gets license for new TV channel

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has acquired a license to open a new television channel.In a public notice, the state broadcaster said the new channel will be called Zimbabwe National Television (ZNTV)."Take notice that, in terms of section to (1 1) of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06), the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation hereby publishes its license for the provision of a new television channel called Zimbabwe National Television (ZNTV)," read the public notice.