'Army deserter' blocked from contesting Zanu-PF primaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

An aspiring Zanu-PF Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South has been disqualified from contesting in the party primary elections as he was said to be an army deserter.Judas Nkomo was set to challenge, the incumbent Musa Ncube in the primary elections slated for Saturday.According to a Zanu-PF Matabeleland North candidates list seen by CITE, Nkomo was blocked from challenging Ncube on the basis that he deserted the army and was not in the local structures.Nkomo is a South African-based businessman.He recently sponsored a Heroes Day sports tournament in Chefunye, Tsholotsho South.The event according to state media, was "aimed at celebrating the immense contribution of the men and women that fought to liberate the country from colonial rule".Nkomo plans to make the tournament an annual event.Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Central Committee member Believe Gaule was blocked from contesting for the Tsholotsho North Member of Parliament seat as he is facing disciplinary action.The allegations are that Gaule recorded audio in which he is heard telling a journalist to write a story claiming that Vice President Chiwenga's faction was losing ground in Matabeleland North.Gaule was set to go up against Sibangumuzi Sixtone Khumalo who is a Minister of State in Chiwenga's office and the incumbent Tsholotsho North MP.Veteran politician Sithembiso Nyoni who is the Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small And Medium Enterprises Development is also uncontested after four of her challengers were disqualified for various reasons.