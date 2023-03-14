Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister's aide bashed for accusing Zanu-PF official of being a former MDC member

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An enraged Zanu-PF District Community Coordinator chairman for Bulilima allegedly beat up ICT deputy minister Dingumuzi Phuti's aide who had accused the former of having been a member of the opposition.

In the incident which took place in Plumtree last week, Felix Ncube beat up Mthabisi Tshuma after he accused Ncube of having been a member of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) before crossing the floor to join the ruling party.

This did not go down well with Ncube who pummelled Tshuma, and he sustained injuries on his arms and jaws.

"On the 7th of March 2023 at around 7 pm, the accused approached me and Mthulisi Ncube and asked us to escort him to collect his groceries at Greens supermarket, Plumtree Town. Whilst at the supermarket, we started chatting and during our conversation, I stated that I knew the accused even before he joined Zanu-PF and he was once an MDC party member. We continued with our conversation and the accused did not seem to be offended," read the statement recorded by CID Law and Order seen by CITE.

"We loaded the groceries in the vehicle and went back to the party offices and after offloading the vehicle, the accused then brought the MDC issue back into our conversation and started assaulting me on my cheeks using open hands and I fell on the ground."

The beating only stopped when a man identified as Nkosilathi Sibanda arrived and tried to break the fight.

"The accused then told him that he was aggrieved by the fact that I had mentioned that he was once an MDC party member at the same time he continued  to assault me with open hands."

"I sustained a swollen left hand, and pains in my cheeks and my spectacles also fell and broke during the assault. I was taken by Nkosilathi Sibanda to his car and we went away. The accused had no right to act in the manner he did," read the statement.

Reached for comment, Ncube said Tshuma wanted to score cheap political points.

"He is just someone who wants to taint my name since we are heading towards elections (Zanu-PF primary elections)," said Ncube.

Source - cite.org.zw

