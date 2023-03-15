Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF primaries vetting ends today

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE vetting of Curriculum Vitaes for prospective candidates set to contest in the Zanu-PF primary elections slated for this weekend will be completed today, the party's Secretary for Security, Lovemore Matuke, has said.

Thousands of people, including the young, old, and women have thrown their hats into the ring seeking to represent the ruling party in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The vetting process started in earnest on Tuesday this week.

The names of the successful candidates will be submitted to the Politburo for consideration and endorsement.

"We are on it right now. It's a long process. The exercise will be completed by (tomorrow) today," said Matuke.

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Mike Bimha said once they received recommendations from the Security Department, they will convene a National Elections Directorate to consider all the work done.

"Once we have recommendations from the Security Department, we will have to convene the National Elections Directorate to consider all the work done," he said.

Those with complaints, Bimha said, should submit them in writing so that they are dealt with accordingly.

After dealing with the complaints, the National Elections Directorate Committee will convene to consider all the work that has been done and go through all the processes.

Thereafter, it will come up with recommendations.

"It is our hope then that once we have information, once we have the returns from these committees, and once we have submissions from the Security Department, we will now be ready to convene a meeting of the National Elections Directorate. The committee will consider all the work that has been done, and go through all the processes," Bimha said.

The technical committees, he said, are already looking into logistical issues in terms of the transportation of ballot papers, the printing of ballot papers, and the deployment of polling officers.

The National Elections Directorate is expected to brief the party leadership on the process for further guidance, while the technical committee is already working on logistics for the elections.

After the party leadership is briefed, a Politburo meeting will be convened to endorse the successful candidates to participate in the primary elections.

