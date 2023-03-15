Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Army officer, Zimbabwean aided robbers escape

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A SOUTH African soldier and a Zimbabwean national have been arrested for allegedly attacking police and helping six-armed robbery suspects awaiting trial to escape on Monday.

Kedibone Albert Langa (38), a member of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and Thabani Sibanda (28) from Zimbabwe appeared in a Louis Trichardt court yesterday.

They were remanded in custody to March 22 this year.

Police also recovered two vehicles used to ferry the escapees - Forward Shumba, 26, Shingirai Nyandome, 32, Brilliant Sibanda, 26, Erick Sithole, 35, Moses Zambara, 32 and Alex Nkomo, 35 - from the scene.

In a statement yesterday, Limpopo Province South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said one of those arrested was a brother of the escapees.

"The (Saps) Team followed up on information received about the suspects and arrested a 28-year old Zimbabwean national who is believed to be the brother of one of the escapees and a member of the South African National Defence Force aged 38," said Mojapelo.

The two were arrested in Musina.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

ZANU PF grassroots supporters should rid party of political elite who have destroyed Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Top ZNAORT official to contest in Zanu-PF primary elections

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Canada hails Zimbabwean farmers

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Old Mutual tech-hub hosts women coders bootcamp

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

US-based inDrive launches in Harare

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

God promises 15 more years to anyone who will vote for Mnangagwa, says Madzibaba

4 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chamisa dismisses Mwonzora's ConCourt election application

4 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for disrupting Zec programme

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

2 more die at Mnangagwa ally's mine

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

Senior Zanu-PF officials elbow out Young Turks

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

Corporal punishment permissible in Zimbabwe, rules High Court

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mwonzora court challenge raises stink

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man in court over DJ's murder

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe govt to destroy boreholes drilled on wetlands

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Man confesses to killing wife

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe dialysis patients contribute bus fare for nurses

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mphoko family feud plays out on social media

4 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bulawayo solar tile producer eyes Sadc market

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Chiefs to fine farmers for not dipping cattle

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa poised for landslide victory?

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zanu-PF primaries vetting ends today

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

PAP takes Zimbabwe sanctions fight to Washington

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa to revive chieftainships abolished by colonisers

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chiefs receive 20 cars

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

De-registration of unlicenced vehicles starts

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

EU crafting own version of PVO Bill

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Minister's aide bashed for accusing Zanu-PF official of being a former MDC member

16 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Mthuli Ncube's bid for Cowdray park seat sparks debate

16 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mwonzora seeks ConCourt order to force ZEC redo delimitation exercise

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa pampers the newly installed chiefs

16 hrs ago | 749 Views

What's the point of 'performance contracts' when the regime always blames sanctions for its failures?

15 Mar 2023 at 10:16hrs | 786 Views

Zanu-PF heavies battle for Bulilima seat

15 Mar 2023 at 09:07hrs | 1744 Views

'Army deserter' blocked from contesting Zanu-PF primaries

15 Mar 2023 at 09:06hrs | 2398 Views

ZBC gets license for new TV channel

15 Mar 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1417 Views

Sikhala refuses to speak in court

15 Mar 2023 at 07:41hrs | 3547 Views

Zimbabwe's airports to be assessed by international aviation team

15 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 582 Views

Zimbabwe's Jefferies lands full season NorthWest AMR drive following shootout

15 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 359 Views

Zimbabwean serial killer slapped with eight life sentences

15 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 606 Views

Jitters over Al Jazeera exposé telling

15 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1327 Views

Fresh storm brews over Zimbabwe polls

15 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa's CCC holds 'go home to vote' rally in SA

15 Mar 2023 at 06:49hrs | 582 Views

Chivayo's US$5,6m fraud case collapses

15 Mar 2023 at 06:49hrs | 190 Views

'More Zimbabwean men dying than women'

15 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 883 Views

Motorist demands US$132 fine refund from CCC led council

15 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 332 Views

Mnangagwa extends Makamure probe by 6 months

15 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 250 Views

Ex-CiZC boss summoned 5 years after alleged crime

15 Mar 2023 at 06:46hrs | 219 Views

Retired Colonel Ndlovu declared provincial hero

15 Mar 2023 at 06:45hrs | 664 Views

Chamisa led HCC bows down to pressure from motorists

15 Mar 2023 at 06:45hrs | 340 Views

Residents fume over substandard NBS houses

15 Mar 2023 at 06:44hrs | 342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days