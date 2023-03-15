Man confesses to killing wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 37-YEAR OLD Murewa man has confessed that he strangled his wife to death before forcing her to drink a poisonous substance to cover up the act following a misunderstanding.Unganai Mumhanzi of Guvava Village, under Chief Mangwende has since been arrested in connection with the death of his wife, Ellen Mazhero.Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi, confirmed the incident." The suspect had made a false police report in a bid to cover up the crime.. We appeal to the public to solve any misunderstandings amicably or at least to engage community leaders or counselors to avoid such incidents," Chazovachiyi said.It is reported that, on March 11 at around midnight, the deceased accused her husband of having an extra marital affair resulting in an altercation.Mumhanzi allegedly assaulted his wife until she became unconscious.The suspect reportedly left his wife groaning and went to a neighbour in search of transport to ferry her to the hospital.Upon returning home, the suspect found his wife already dead before forcing a poisonous substance into her mouth.Police who attended the scene discovered that the deceased had swollen eyelids and bruises on the cheek and stomach.They also discovered blood stained clothes belonging to the deceased.Police then quizzed the deceased's husband who then confessed to have strangled his wife.