News / National
Man in court over DJ's murder
4 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE man appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday facing murder charges after he allegedly fatally stabbed a disk jockey (DJ) who was performing at his ex-wife's house.
Ediso Sani (48) was told to apply for bail at the High Court and was remanded to April 4.
Allegations are that Sani went to the home of his ex-wife, Amina Rufani in Highfield over the weekend armed with a double-edged sword with the intention of attacking her.
On arrival, he was restrained from carrying out the attack by the now-deceased, Cosmas Zimbowa.
Sani allegedly then stabbed the DJ who died on the spot.
Ediso Sani (48) was told to apply for bail at the High Court and was remanded to April 4.
On arrival, he was restrained from carrying out the attack by the now-deceased, Cosmas Zimbowa.
Sani allegedly then stabbed the DJ who died on the spot.
Source - Newsday Zimbabwe