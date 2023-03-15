Zanu-PF official in court for disrupting Zec programme

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zanu-PF aspiring candidate for Epworth constituency appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday charged with obstructing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) officials from doing their work.Kudakwashe Damson, who was represented by Servious Kufandada, was granted $50 000 bail and remanded to April 5.Kudakwashe is charged with obstructing a Zec programme as defined in the Electoral Act.Allegations are that on Monday near Kubatana Primary School in Epworth, Damson was seen driving a Nissan Caravan with Zanu-PF stickers in the company of two others.It is alleged that they drove to a school where Zec officials were conducting voter education and disrupted the programme.The State alleges Damson allegedly grabbed Alerta Madzivanyika, a female Zec official, and kicked her.He also assaulted Madzivanyika's colleague, Mercy Mutendedzwa and tore the Zec bib which was worn by Benard Gwishiri.Tendai Matauya, another Zec official, escaped the assault after being told to remove the Zec bib.Damson and his accomplices then forced the Zec officials into his car and drove them to the police station where he dumped them.The State said it was yet to locate Damson's alleged accomplices.