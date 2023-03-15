Hungry EcoCash fraudster jailed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A notorious Concession EcoCash fraudster was sentenced to a year behind bars after conning 10 bottle stores and shops respectively.Dunmore Ngorima (21) was sentenced by Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware yesterday.Nembaware suspended six months on condition of good behaviour.Ngorima pleaded guilty to the charge and told the magistrate that he committed the offenses due to hunger and love of beer."Your worship please forgive me l did commit these offenses due to hunger, and my love for beer spare me a jail sentence please," lamented Ngorima.Prosecutor Precious Khanye told the court that from January to March Ngorima duped bar tenders and shopkeepers.The police managed to arrest him after a tip off.