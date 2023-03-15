Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt registers over 200 000 veterans of the liberation struggle

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
Following the launch of the first phase of vetting of the veterans of the liberation struggle by President Mnangagwa in 2021, a total of 207 103 applicants registered for vetting by the end of that year while 150 434 were vetted by the end of 2022 leaving a balance of 56 669, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said this in an update on the implementation of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act that was enacted in 2020 to provide a holistic approach to the welfare of the veterans in their respective categories.

The law recognises the four categories of the veterans of the liberation struggle as provided for by the Constitution and they are; the war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, non-combatant cadres and war collaborators.

"A total of 207 103 applicants registered for vetting in 2021 and 150 434 were vetted in 2022, leaving a balance of 56 669. Statistically this means that 72 percent of veterans of all categories were vetted, implying that another 28 percent remain outstanding," she said.

The Minister said there were some veterans that did not register but turned up for the vetting exercise while others registered but did not turn up for vetting.

Of those vetted 121 185 were provisionally successful as their details were verified with the Registrar General's Office and their names would soon be gazetted for a period of 30 days to allow for any representations against their accreditation.

If there's no representations, they would be deemed accredited as Veterans of the Liberation Struggle.

She added that 29 249 were deemed not successful with 11 330 being unsuccessful on the account of age while 17 919 had inadequate personal information particularly identity documents.

The legal requirement on age is that one should have been 16 years by December 31, 1979.

Those with inadequate have been directed to provide more details to provincial and district field officers and on completion of the exercise their names will also be submitted to the RG's office for verification.

"Those who do not meet the age criteria will be disqualified whilst those who succeed will also be gazetted. Those who meet the vetting criteria will be included on the list of the successfully vetted veterans after their names are gazetted," Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

She added that the gazetting process was not a once off process but a continuous exercise.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Mugabe never accounted billions to build Blue Roof, talents he received and wasted; instead blamed British for everything

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Hungry EcoCash fraudster jailed

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF candidate Mavetera drops Mnangagwa's name

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

ZANU PF grassroots supporters should rid party of political elite who have destroyed Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 427 Views

Top ZNAORT official to contest in Zanu-PF primary elections

6 hrs ago | 560 Views

Canada hails Zimbabwean farmers

7 hrs ago | 655 Views

Old Mutual tech-hub hosts women coders bootcamp

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

US-based inDrive launches in Harare

8 hrs ago | 473 Views

God promises 15 more years to anyone who will vote for Mnangagwa, says Madzibaba

8 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Chamisa dismisses Mwonzora's ConCourt election application

8 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for disrupting Zec programme

8 hrs ago | 364 Views

2 more die at Mnangagwa ally's mine

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Senior Zanu-PF officials elbow out Young Turks

8 hrs ago | 890 Views

Corporal punishment permissible in Zimbabwe, rules High Court

8 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mwonzora court challenge raises stink

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man in court over DJ's murder

8 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe govt to destroy boreholes drilled on wetlands

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Man confesses to killing wife

8 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe dialysis patients contribute bus fare for nurses

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Army officer, Zimbabwean aided robbers escape

8 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mphoko family feud plays out on social media

9 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo solar tile producer eyes Sadc market

9 hrs ago | 258 Views

Chiefs to fine farmers for not dipping cattle

9 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa poised for landslide victory?

9 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF primaries vetting ends today

9 hrs ago | 97 Views

PAP takes Zimbabwe sanctions fight to Washington

9 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa to revive chieftainships abolished by colonisers

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Chiefs receive 20 cars

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

De-registration of unlicenced vehicles starts

9 hrs ago | 173 Views

EU crafting own version of PVO Bill

9 hrs ago | 83 Views

Minister's aide bashed for accusing Zanu-PF official of being a former MDC member

21 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Mthuli Ncube's bid for Cowdray park seat sparks debate

21 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Mwonzora seeks ConCourt order to force ZEC redo delimitation exercise

21 hrs ago | 377 Views

Mnangagwa pampers the newly installed chiefs

21 hrs ago | 787 Views

What's the point of 'performance contracts' when the regime always blames sanctions for its failures?

15 Mar 2023 at 10:16hrs | 806 Views

Zanu-PF heavies battle for Bulilima seat

15 Mar 2023 at 09:07hrs | 1772 Views

'Army deserter' blocked from contesting Zanu-PF primaries

15 Mar 2023 at 09:06hrs | 2455 Views

ZBC gets license for new TV channel

15 Mar 2023 at 08:06hrs | 1450 Views

Sikhala refuses to speak in court

15 Mar 2023 at 07:41hrs | 3638 Views

Zimbabwe's airports to be assessed by international aviation team

15 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 589 Views

Zimbabwe's Jefferies lands full season NorthWest AMR drive following shootout

15 Mar 2023 at 06:58hrs | 365 Views

Zimbabwean serial killer slapped with eight life sentences

15 Mar 2023 at 06:57hrs | 622 Views

Jitters over Al Jazeera exposé telling

15 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1382 Views

Fresh storm brews over Zimbabwe polls

15 Mar 2023 at 06:50hrs | 986 Views

Chamisa's CCC holds 'go home to vote' rally in SA

15 Mar 2023 at 06:49hrs | 604 Views

Chivayo's US$5,6m fraud case collapses

15 Mar 2023 at 06:49hrs | 194 Views

'More Zimbabwean men dying than women'

15 Mar 2023 at 06:48hrs | 912 Views

Motorist demands US$132 fine refund from CCC led council

15 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 357 Views

Mnangagwa extends Makamure probe by 6 months

15 Mar 2023 at 06:47hrs | 265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days