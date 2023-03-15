Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

RENOWNED musician and dancer Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi has filled out her application to contest in the upcoming Zanu-PF primary elections.The primary elections are set to be held on Saturday and will focus on the local authority, senatorial, women's quota, youth quota, and legislative positions.Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi who is also the Young Women for Economic Development (YWED) Bulawayo chapter chairperson is vying to win the spot to represent the ruling party for Ward 20 Pelandaba-Tshabalala in Bulawayo.She is facing stiff competition for the councillor slot from Zanu-PF youth league national executive member Thabo Freedom Thwala.Ndebele-Sibindi who is hoping to win has done well in representing the arts sector as she, last year, led young women in the creative arts industry from Matabeleland to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai.