Zimbabwe stays in the cold

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE FIFA Congress being held in Rwanda has voted to uphold the suspension of the Zimbabwe Football Association.The members in attendance voted overwhelmingly 199 in support of the embargo to remain. Only one member association was against Zimbabwe's continued suspension. ZIFA was suspended last year on allegations of "third-party interference".This was after the Sports and Recreation Commission had suspended the association's leadership on accusations of corruption, mismanagement of public funds and sexual harassment of female referees.