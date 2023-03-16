Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc red flags detective's arrest

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has castigated the recent arrest of its top detective Smart Ndofa by the Police Commercial Crimes Division on allegations of criminal abuse of office, saying this will jeopardise a corruption case that he was investigating.

Zacc said it views the arrest of Mandofa as direct interference with investigations on Israeli businessman Ofer Sivan who faces a fraud charge.

Ndofa was seconded to Zacc by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

According to Zacc, Ndofa was investigating a case of fraud against Sivan who is the managing director of Adlecraft Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

Zacc said Ndofa's investigations led to the arrest of Sivan and one Cassandra Myburg, an employee of Adlecraft Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

The pair was successfully placed on remand at the Harare Magistrates Court.

"The commission has since completed investigations into the case and the matter is undergoing trial at the High Court of Zimbabwe. The case was adjourned to the 28th of March 2023 for continuation of trial," Zacc said in a statement.

"It was brought to the attention of the commission after the arrest of Sivan that the Police Commercial Crimes Division was also investigating allegations of fraud against Gilad Shabtai and the complainant in that case was Sivan. Shabtai was said to be on a warrant of apprehension."

Sivan and Shabtai are former partners in Adlecraft Investments and are fighting for control of the company.

"The police also confirmed that they were investigating another case of theft of trust property as defined in section 113 of the Criminal Law [Codification & Reform] Act against Sivan and the complainant was Shabtai. When the commission arrested Sivan, it was not aware that the police were investigating both Sivan and Shabtai; neither was it aware of the existence of the said warrant of apprehension against Shabta," Zacc said.

"The police confirmed that the warrant of apprehension against Shabtai was cancelled by the issuing magistrate. The commission was not part of the cancellation of the warrant of apprehension, neither is it aware of the circumstances leading to its cancellation. The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that it declined to prosecute the case against Gilad Shabtai that was investigated by the Police Commercial Crimes Division."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwean lecturers told that their services are no longer required in SA

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chamisa's former councillor to contest in Zanu-PF primaries

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe army, police get 400% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Court tosses Biti bid to stop assault trial

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

EU diplomat presses Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law scoffs at Fifa ban

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

'Mary pulled out Chiwenga's medical tubes'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Govt blames power crisis on lack of investment

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zec distances self from Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Power outages hit PPC cement sales

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

FIFA ready to lift Zimbabwe suspension if Kamambo is reinstated

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Die cast in Zanu-PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Hwange Units 7, 8 ready to fire

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mnangagwa claims that there is no place for incompetence

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bowwo ready to fight

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves in on Beitbridge roads

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo CBD expansion to cover Suburbs, Kumalo

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sikhala has case to answer, court rules

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Woman found dead in church

16 hrs ago | 1389 Views

A new great Zimbabwe is possible

18 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimbabwe stays in the cold

18 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zimbabwe wants to join BRICS

18 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

18 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

18 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Bosso stronger than last season

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prayer warrior catches Zesa cable thieves

18 hrs ago | 596 Views

Biti judgement date set

18 hrs ago | 200 Views

Female referees to handle PSL matches

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt registers over 200 000 veterans of the liberation struggle

18 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mugabe never accounted billions to build Blue Roof, talents he received and wasted; instead blamed British for everything

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

Hungry EcoCash fraudster jailed

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF candidate Mavetera drops Mnangagwa's name

20 hrs ago | 1682 Views

ZANU PF grassroots supporters should rid party of political elite who have destroyed Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 520 Views

Top ZNAORT official to contest in Zanu-PF primary elections

16 Mar 2023 at 09:44hrs | 642 Views

Canada hails Zimbabwean farmers

16 Mar 2023 at 08:36hrs | 832 Views

Old Mutual tech-hub hosts women coders bootcamp

16 Mar 2023 at 08:33hrs | 245 Views

US-based inDrive launches in Harare

16 Mar 2023 at 07:42hrs | 551 Views

God promises 15 more years to anyone who will vote for Mnangagwa, says Madzibaba

16 Mar 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1419 Views

Chamisa dismisses Mwonzora's ConCourt election application

16 Mar 2023 at 07:41hrs | 1588 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for disrupting Zec programme

16 Mar 2023 at 07:40hrs | 489 Views

2 more die at Mnangagwa ally's mine

16 Mar 2023 at 07:40hrs | 598 Views

Senior Zanu-PF officials elbow out Young Turks

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1098 Views

Corporal punishment permissible in Zimbabwe, rules High Court

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 998 Views

Mwonzora court challenge raises stink

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 459 Views

Man in court over DJ's murder

16 Mar 2023 at 07:38hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwe govt to destroy boreholes drilled on wetlands

16 Mar 2023 at 07:38hrs | 311 Views

Man confesses to killing wife

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 705 Views

Zimbabwe dialysis patients contribute bus fare for nurses

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 260 Views

Army officer, Zimbabwean aided robbers escape

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 540 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days