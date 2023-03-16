Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean lecturers told that their services are no longer required in SA

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Several Zimbabwean and Lesotho lecturers on exemption permits that allow them to live and work in SA, have been told their services are no longer required by the Department of Higher Education (DHE).

They head to court this week to have their dismissals set aside as unlawful.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association (Zepha) says this is the latest salvo in a campaign to rid South Africa of Zimbabweans, even though most of them have been living and working in SA for more than a decade.

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) system was introduced more than a decade ago to regularise the status of Zimbabweans who were illegally in SA due to political and economic hardships at home.

The Department of Home Affairs last year announced that the ZEP system would be terminated in June 2023, by which time ZEP holders would have to apply for 'regular' SA visas.

Zepha argues that Home Affairs' critical skills list, which determines the categories of skills needed by applicants to apply for regular visas, is designed to exclude the majority of ZEP holders, most of whom are in artisan and lower-skilled trades.

The department's decision to end the ZEP system is being challenged in three separate court cases, all of them claiming this will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe that will encompass the entire region.

This comes just weeks after Zepha approached the Pretoria High Court, claiming that the children of ZEP holders who had grown up in SA were being denied registration at schools. In that case, the respondents were the ministers and departments of basic education and home affairs. The government backed down in March, and the court ordered that children of ZEP holders be given 10 days to register for school.

Read: Reprieve for Zimbabwean students denied school registration in SA

Now lecturers with ZEP permits at higher education institution in SA are being "let go" by the Department of Higher Education, according to Zepha.

In one letter of dismissal seen by Moneyweb, a senior lecturer and ZEP holder is simply told that his contract expires on 31 March. No reason is given.

Zepha says it is however clearly because the lecturer is in SA on a ZEP permit.

"I can confirm that Zepha just instructed our legal team to approach the high court to review and set aside the decision by the Department of Higher Education to let go several ZEP holders who were employed as lecturers at various academic institutions in South Africa," says Advocate Simba Chitando, legal representative for Zepha.

"Targeting ZEP holders for dismissal from employment at higher education institutions is obviously unlawful," he adds.

"The minister of higher education does not know, or appreciate, the fact that this will cause serious harm to the quality and efficiency of higher education in South Africa and considering the role South African higher education institutions play in the region, it will hurt the continent. It is a decision that ought to be reviewed [and] set aside by our courts."

Lesotho nationals being 'targeted'

What is equally disturbing, says Chitando, is the fact that Lesotho citizens are now in the crosshairs of the Department of Home Affairs.

Several Lesotho nationals living and working in SA under the so-called Lesotho Exemption Permit, which is similar to the ZEP system, have likewise been told by the Department of Higher Education that their services are no longer required.

"This suggests that the South African government has turned its back on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, and without the intervention of the courts, there is a real danger that South Africa would be completely isolated from the region, and that a solid case can be made by the citizens of Southern Africa to ask its leaders to cause the removal of South Africa from SADC," adds Chitando.

The three organisations challenging the decision by the Department of Home Affairs to end the ZEP system are Zepha, the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation.

All three argue in their court papers that the termination of the ZEP system would result in hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans being deported or having to leave voluntarily, with little or no prospect of being reabsorbed into the Zimbabwean economy.

Chitando says Zimbabweans face growing xenophobia in SA, orchestrated by the government.

There are reports of Zimbabweans working in SA being charged as foreigners at hospitals, and Zepha previously took the Department of Home Affairs to court to overturn a directive that threatened to lock ZEP holders' bank accounts in SA. On that occasion, Zepha succeeded in having the directive withdrawn.


Source - moneyweb

Must Read

Chamisa's former councillor to contest in Zanu-PF primaries

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe army, police get 400% pay hike

3 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Court tosses Biti bid to stop assault trial

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

EU diplomat presses Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law scoffs at Fifa ban

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Mary pulled out Chiwenga's medical tubes'

3 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zacc red flags detective's arrest

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Govt blames power crisis on lack of investment

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zec distances self from Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Power outages hit PPC cement sales

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

FIFA ready to lift Zimbabwe suspension if Kamambo is reinstated

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Die cast in Zanu-PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Hwange Units 7, 8 ready to fire

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa claims that there is no place for incompetence

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bowwo ready to fight

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves in on Beitbridge roads

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bulawayo CBD expansion to cover Suburbs, Kumalo

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sikhala has case to answer, court rules

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Woman found dead in church

16 hrs ago | 1389 Views

A new great Zimbabwe is possible

18 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe stays in the cold

18 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zimbabwe wants to join BRICS

18 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

18 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

18 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Bosso stronger than last season

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Prayer warrior catches Zesa cable thieves

18 hrs ago | 597 Views

Biti judgement date set

18 hrs ago | 200 Views

Female referees to handle PSL matches

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt registers over 200 000 veterans of the liberation struggle

18 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mugabe never accounted billions to build Blue Roof, talents he received and wasted; instead blamed British for everything

20 hrs ago | 604 Views

Hungry EcoCash fraudster jailed

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF candidate Mavetera drops Mnangagwa's name

20 hrs ago | 1683 Views

ZANU PF grassroots supporters should rid party of political elite who have destroyed Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 521 Views

Top ZNAORT official to contest in Zanu-PF primary elections

16 Mar 2023 at 09:44hrs | 642 Views

Canada hails Zimbabwean farmers

16 Mar 2023 at 08:36hrs | 832 Views

Old Mutual tech-hub hosts women coders bootcamp

16 Mar 2023 at 08:33hrs | 245 Views

US-based inDrive launches in Harare

16 Mar 2023 at 07:42hrs | 551 Views

God promises 15 more years to anyone who will vote for Mnangagwa, says Madzibaba

16 Mar 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1419 Views

Chamisa dismisses Mwonzora's ConCourt election application

16 Mar 2023 at 07:41hrs | 1588 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for disrupting Zec programme

16 Mar 2023 at 07:40hrs | 489 Views

2 more die at Mnangagwa ally's mine

16 Mar 2023 at 07:40hrs | 598 Views

Senior Zanu-PF officials elbow out Young Turks

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1098 Views

Corporal punishment permissible in Zimbabwe, rules High Court

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 998 Views

Mwonzora court challenge raises stink

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 459 Views

Man in court over DJ's murder

16 Mar 2023 at 07:38hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwe govt to destroy boreholes drilled on wetlands

16 Mar 2023 at 07:38hrs | 311 Views

Man confesses to killing wife

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 705 Views

Zimbabwe dialysis patients contribute bus fare for nurses

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 260 Views

Army officer, Zimbabwean aided robbers escape

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 540 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days