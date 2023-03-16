Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Minister battles with His Deputy

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bulawayo
13 mins ago | Views
In what may be seen as a hotly contested election, ZANU-PF Bulilima seat will this Saturday be fiercely contested by a Minister and His Deputy.

Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu who is the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality will be in the ballot with Cde Dingimuzi Phuti who is the Deputy Minister of ICT.

The two are contesting the Bulilima seat which was merged after the collapse of Bulilima East constituency previously held by Hon Ndlovu.

The ZANU PF primary elections in Bulilima constituency give the party a litmus test as the contestants are the emerging Godfathers of ZANU PF in the province.

Interestingly, Hon Ndlovu is the Provincial Chair and has the backing of Harare while Phuti has a sound and strong background in electoral support.

Phuti has been on the ground with the people since the last election while Ndlovu commands little support from the electorate.

"Phuti has been with us all the way. In fact, he has done a lot of projects here and deserves another chance. Mangaliso might be senior but he needs to humble himself and maybe vire for a Senatorial seat", said one voter who refused to be named.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF heads to the polls this weekend in preparation for the watershed elections in August.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwean lecturers told that their services are no longer required in SA

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Chamisa's former councillor to contest in Zanu-PF primaries

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Zimbabwe army, police get 400% pay hike

2 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Court tosses Biti bid to stop assault trial

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

EU diplomat presses Mnangagwa over Zimbabwe polls

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law scoffs at Fifa ban

3 hrs ago | 393 Views

'Mary pulled out Chiwenga's medical tubes'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zacc red flags detective's arrest

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Govt blames power crisis on lack of investment

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zec distances self from Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Power outages hit PPC cement sales

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

FIFA ready to lift Zimbabwe suspension if Kamambo is reinstated

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Die cast in Zanu-PF primaries

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Hwange Units 7, 8 ready to fire

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mnangagwa claims that there is no place for incompetence

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bowwo ready to fight

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt moves in on Beitbridge roads

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo CBD expansion to cover Suburbs, Kumalo

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Sikhala has case to answer, court rules

16 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Woman found dead in church

16 hrs ago | 1388 Views

A new great Zimbabwe is possible

18 hrs ago | 768 Views

Zimbabwe stays in the cold

18 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zimbabwe wants to join BRICS

18 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

18 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi contesting in Zanu-PF primary elections

18 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Bosso stronger than last season

18 hrs ago | 236 Views

Prayer warrior catches Zesa cable thieves

18 hrs ago | 596 Views

Biti judgement date set

18 hrs ago | 200 Views

Female referees to handle PSL matches

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt registers over 200 000 veterans of the liberation struggle

18 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mugabe never accounted billions to build Blue Roof, talents he received and wasted; instead blamed British for everything

20 hrs ago | 602 Views

Hungry EcoCash fraudster jailed

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Aspiring ZANU PF candidate Mavetera drops Mnangagwa's name

20 hrs ago | 1682 Views

ZANU PF grassroots supporters should rid party of political elite who have destroyed Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 520 Views

Top ZNAORT official to contest in Zanu-PF primary elections

16 Mar 2023 at 09:44hrs | 642 Views

Canada hails Zimbabwean farmers

16 Mar 2023 at 08:36hrs | 832 Views

Old Mutual tech-hub hosts women coders bootcamp

16 Mar 2023 at 08:33hrs | 245 Views

US-based inDrive launches in Harare

16 Mar 2023 at 07:42hrs | 551 Views

God promises 15 more years to anyone who will vote for Mnangagwa, says Madzibaba

16 Mar 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1419 Views

Chamisa dismisses Mwonzora's ConCourt election application

16 Mar 2023 at 07:41hrs | 1588 Views

Zanu-PF official in court for disrupting Zec programme

16 Mar 2023 at 07:40hrs | 489 Views

2 more die at Mnangagwa ally's mine

16 Mar 2023 at 07:40hrs | 598 Views

Senior Zanu-PF officials elbow out Young Turks

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 1098 Views

Corporal punishment permissible in Zimbabwe, rules High Court

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 998 Views

Mwonzora court challenge raises stink

16 Mar 2023 at 07:39hrs | 459 Views

Man in court over DJ's murder

16 Mar 2023 at 07:38hrs | 304 Views

Zimbabwe govt to destroy boreholes drilled on wetlands

16 Mar 2023 at 07:38hrs | 311 Views

Man confesses to killing wife

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 705 Views

Zimbabwe dialysis patients contribute bus fare for nurses

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 260 Views

Army officer, Zimbabwean aided robbers escape

16 Mar 2023 at 07:37hrs | 540 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days