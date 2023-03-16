Mbanje grower (53) convicted

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 53-YEAR-OLD Mazowe man was sentenced to one year behind bars by a Concession magistrate for cultivating dagga.Motion Mandiya (53) pleaded guilty to the charge and was lucky to escape jail after the sentence was commuted to community service.Prosecutors told the court that on March 7 police detectives received a tip-off that Mandiya was cultivating dagga and they pounced on his homestead.Mandiya led the detectives to his garden where dagga plants were discovered.They ordered him to uproot the plants and arrested him.