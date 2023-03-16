ZANU PF postpones primary elections

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

ZANU PF has postponed its primary elections which were slated for Saturday.Addressing a press conference today the party commissar Mike Bimha said they have postponed the elections due to overwhelming response."We had anticipated that by Saturday we would have elections however because of the overwhelming response it was not possible because of these processes that were supposed to be considered. In some areas we had 10 candidates for one position and therefore you have to do a thorough work," Bimha said.He also said Politburo will meet on Monday to consider all submissions."We believe everything should be ready by Sunday therafter on Monday Politburo will meet to consider all the submissions that have been made. Once Politburo meets and approves candidates will be notified. All the stationary and voting material are in place. We wait final say from Politburo on Monday. I can't tell the day but it will be after PB."