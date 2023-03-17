Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Meaningless ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin

by AP
17 Mar 2023 at 18:14hrs | Views
The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin "is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

The court's president, Piotr Hofmanski, said in a video statement that while the ICC's judges have issued the warrants, it will be up to the international community to enforce them. The court has no police force of its own to enforce warrants.

"The ICC is doing its part of work as a court of law," he said. "The judges issued arrest warrants. The execution depends on international cooperation."

A possible trial of any Russians at the ICC remains a long way off, as Moscow does not recognise the court's jurisdiction— a position reaffirmed on Friday by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in a first reaction to the warrants.

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," she said.

Ukraine also is not a member of the court, but it has granted the ICC jurisdiction over its territory and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan has visited four times since opening an investigation a year ago.

The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were "reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children."

The court statement said that "there are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr Putin bears individual criminal responsibility" for the child abductions "for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others (and) for his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts.

After his most recent visit, in early March, ICC prosecutor Khan said he visited a care home for children two kilometers from frontlines in southern Ukraine.

"The drawings pinned on the wall … spoke to a context of love and support that was once there. But this home was empty, a result of alleged deportation of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation or their unlawful transfer to other parts of the temporarily occupied territories," he said in a statement. "As I noted to the United Nations Security Council last September, these alleged acts are being investigated by my Office as a priority. Children cannot be treated as the spoils of war."

And while Russia rejected the allegations and warrants of the court as null and void, others said the ICC action will have an important impact.

"The ICC has made Putin a wanted man and taken its first step to end the impunity that has emboldened perpetrators in Russia's war against Ukraine for far too long," said Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch. "The warrants send a clear message that giving orders to commit, or tolerating, serious crimes against civilians may lead to a prison cell in The Hague."

Prof. David Crane, who indicted Liberian President Charles Taylor 20 years ago for crimes in Sierra Leone, said dictators and tyrants around the world "are now on notice that those who commit international crimes will be held accountable to include heads of state."

Taylor was eventually detained and put on trial at a special court in the Netherlands. He was convicted and sentenced to 50 years' imprisonment.

"This is an important day for justice and for the citizens of Ukraine," Crane said in a written comment to the Associated Press Friday.

On Thursday, a U.N.-backed inquiry cited Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, among potential issues that amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity.

The sweeping investigation also found crimes committed against Ukrainians on Russian territory, including deported Ukrainian children who were prevented from reuniting with their families, a "filtration" system aimed at singling out Ukrainians for detention, and torture and inhumane detention conditions.

But on Friday, the ICC put the face of Putin on the child abduction allegations.


Source - AP
More on: #Warrant, #Putin, #Russia

Comments

Pumula south house for sale


Must Read

Cyril Ramaphosa's real surmame revealed

25 mins ago | 86 Views

Worldremit Partners Zimachievers as Nominees Announced

29 mins ago | 12 Views

Rival suitor killed in love triangle

1 hr ago | 75 Views

ZEC reassures aspiring voters

1 hr ago | 17 Views

BCC mourns Alderman Ncube

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Vote candidates with solutions for Gukurahundi, says Chief Mathema

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Biker arrested over fake Zimbabwe licence in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa makes fresh appointments

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Wankie battle stalwart dies

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF candidates challenged to mobilise voters for the general elections

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zanu-PF perfects vote-buying tactics

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mwonzora's election lawsuit dishonest

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zimbabwe parliament built on private land

6 hrs ago | 780 Views

Rushwaya demands lithium ban lifting

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa preside over Zimbabwe implosion

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

ConCourt blocks bid to trash Zimbabwe's delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Putin-Xi meeting kicks off in Moscow

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

EFF shutdown knocks the rand

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Malema holds 'the most successful shutdown ever in the history of struggle in SA'

7 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Moscow opens criminal case over Putin warrant

7 hrs ago | 409 Views

Missing ZANU PF MP dupes mourners

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Tenant kills landlord for evicting him

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Girl kidnapped, drugged and dumped at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean family in mourning as teenage son stabbed to death at Leeds house party

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

Zimbabweans storm consulate office in Cape Town

9 hrs ago | 558 Views

Biti's judgement not ready

9 hrs ago | 239 Views

Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow

9 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe tollgate fees go up today

10 hrs ago | 998 Views

Teen dies in mine shaft

10 hrs ago | 241 Views

WATCH: Chamisa, Mnangagwa must have tea together

11 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Kenya President Ruto meets Zimbabwean envoy

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

US Afghanistan spies enter Zimbabwe to fight for asylum in South Africa

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Donkey-drawn carts ply Zimbabwe's abandoned remote routes?

11 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zimbabwe opposition facing worst-ever defeat in upcoming elections

11 hrs ago | 740 Views

Mr. President, Zimbabweans don't care about your 'critical pronouncements' as long as we're hungry and poor!

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Forget elections, go out in the street!' argue Mapfumo. Protesting what? It's CCC who is hell bent in participating in flawed e

11 hrs ago | 266 Views

Zimbabwe in desperate need of national leaders not Mafia bosses and gang leaders!

12 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mnangagwa has failed the youths, through Mutoriro and Kambwa

12 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says he will score without looking at the gate

13 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Mnangagwa sets tough conditions for poll observers

13 hrs ago | 1014 Views

JZ Moyo's younger brother dies

13 hrs ago | 684 Views

2 prisoners escape, rob shop owner

13 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Vote Mnangagwa for free inputs, computers'

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwean consulate in Johannesburg closed during SA National Shutdown

13 hrs ago | 254 Views

Chinese embassy calls out US smear campaign

13 hrs ago | 194 Views

NGOs meet Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Fake MSU 'sex workers' on the prowl

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Esidakeni gazetting application abandoned

13 hrs ago | 235 Views

Highlanders fires blanks

13 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mzilikazi High wins Bulawayo Public Speaking contest

13 hrs ago | 71 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days