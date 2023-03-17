Mnangagwa slams information ministry for 'gross shortcomings'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday launched an extraordinary attack on his government's communications department which he said had "gross shortcomings" and hinted at hiring people with "contemporary skills."Speaking at State House in Harare while presenting the 2022 performance evaluation results for top officials and ministers, Mnangagwa reserved special praise for the three ministries of lands and agriculture; higher and tertiary education as well as foreign affairs.The 80-year-old Zanu-PF leader however told of his extreme disappointment with government communications which he said had failed to properly communicate his government's successes."In our journey to leapfrog the socio-economic development of our country, the importance of effective, robust and responsive communication cannot be over-emphasised," Mnangagwa said."The success milestones of the second republic are many and evident for all to see. However, these are not reaching a broader cross-section of the citizenry due to gross shortcomings in the communication and information dissemination strategy."The requisite communication models, together with the personnel with contemporary skills, must be deployed to address shortcomings in this sector, as a matter of urgency. Additionally, the tendency to overlook the critical pronouncements I make as president, is most unfortunate."It is my expectation that as top public officials, you should follow up my observations and implement directives. I hope to see greater improvements in this regard."Mnangagwa has a spokesperson in the presidency in the form of deputy cabinet secretary George Charamba while the government's communications is managed by Monica Mutsvangwa as information minister and Ndavaningi Mangwana, the secretary in the ministry.