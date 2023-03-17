ZEC extends voter registration blitz

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has extended the mobile voter registration blitz and voter education by five days."The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to advise the public that the voter registration blitz and voter education has been extended by 5 days," ZEC announced on Friday.ZEC embarked on a final 10-day registration blitz which was initially meant to end on March 21.However, the exercise got off to a slow start with the electoral management body blaming the weather for its malfunctioning solar-powered equipment."This is due to shortages of electricity affecting the charging of the BVR kits. The situation is also worsened by the cloudy weather which affects the solar-powered BVR kits," claimed ZEC."ZEC assures the public that every eligible citizen will be registered and the commission will do its best to discharge its mandate."With about two million eligible citizens still not on the voters' roll political parties and other stakeholders have been putting pressure on ZEC to extend the blitz.