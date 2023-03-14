Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

GMB invites transporters

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) is inviting transporters owning 3-tonne to 36-tonne trucks to register to carry grain across the country.

In a statement, GMB said all interested transporters must attend a mandatory workshop on Thursday at GMB Aspindale training workshop.

Transporters have to submit a letter of introduction, company profile, certificate of incorporation, valid operator's licence, goods in transit insurance to cover a minimum of US$10 000 or equivalent at bank rate, certified copies of registration books, trade history from three reputable companies, valid certificate of fitness, VAT certificate or tax clearance certificate, banking details, proof of valid registration with PRAZ, CR14 form, CR6 form, lease agreement or proof of ownership for their premises, and confirmation that their trucks are in a tracking system.

The GMB said the documents must be submitted as bound booklets to the logistics department at GMB head office, 179-187 Samora Machel Avenue, Eastlea, Harare.

Prospective transporters were required to pay for orientation and garage inspection fees of US$120 plus $75 000 before attending the orientation workshop.

Those who attended the January 2023 workshop needed to respond.

GMB has heavy demand for transport during the harvest, getting grain to the depots and then moving this to the silos and the main storage.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Gmb, #Transport, #Invite

Comments

